Register Now

Param Labs is developing a modular gaming ecosystem, comprised of games and infrastructure. Powered by the PARAM token, this ecosystem includes independent games like Kiraverse, developer tools such as PixelToPoly, and a dedicated L2 blockchain for enhanced scalability.

English name of the token PARAM

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token --

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price --