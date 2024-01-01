PARAM | PARAM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PARAM Quick Project Information
Param Labs is developing a modular gaming ecosystem, comprised of games and infrastructure. Powered by the PARAM token, this ecosystem includes independent games like Kiraverse, developer tools such as PixelToPoly, and a dedicated L2 blockchain for enhanced scalability.You can find more information about PARAM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PARAM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PARAM (PARAM) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PARAM
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PARAM or access MEXC PARAM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PARAM to gain higher income. Trade PARAM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPARAM
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply2,000,000,000