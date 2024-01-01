You can find more information about PAC Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

PAC Protocol is an open source network developed by PAC Global Holdings LLC. PAC Protocol is built on the foundation of a first-of-its-kind blockchain technology utilizing both proof-of-stake (POSv3, economically friendly) and deterministic Masternodes to offer a large globally decentralized network, proven to boast scalability with over21,500 masternodes worldwide and growing. This creates the digital architecture required for decentralized data storage, content management, and more using IPFS software.