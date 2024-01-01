mexc
PAC Protocol is an open source network developed by PAC Global Holdings LLC. PAC Protocol is built on the foundation of a first-of-its-kind blockchain technology utilizing both proof-of-stake (POSv3, economically friendly) and deterministic Masternodes to offer a large globally decentralized network, proven to boast scalability with over21,500 masternodes worldwide and growing. This creates the digital architecture required for decentralized data storage, content management, and more using IPFS software.
PAC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PAC Protocol (PAC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PAC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PAC Protocol or access MEXC PAC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PAC Protocol to gain higher income. Trade PAC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPAC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPAC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000
