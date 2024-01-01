PAC Protocol | PAC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PAC Protocol Quick Project Information
PAC Protocol is an open source network developed by PAC Global Holdings LLC. PAC Protocol is built on the foundation of a first-of-its-kind blockchain technology utilizing both proof-of-stake (POSv3, economically friendly) and deterministic Masternodes to offer a large globally decentralized network, proven to boast scalability with over21,500 masternodes worldwide and growing. This creates the digital architecture required for decentralized data storage, content management, and more using IPFS software.You can find more information about PAC Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenPAC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPAC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000