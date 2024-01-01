You can find more information about OSIS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

OSIS is a DSO (Decentralized Sovereign Organization) focused on building user-friendly tokenization tools for any person, business, & asset class. The platform provides solutions to create fully verified smart contracts for anything a person can think of in under 60 seconds. To start, members can tokenize their business, products, ideas, & any other asset into verified currencies & NFTs on the blockchain.