OSIS Quick Project Information

OSIS is a DSO (Decentralized Sovereign Organization) focused on building user-friendly tokenization tools for any person, business, & asset class. The platform provides solutions to create fully verified smart contracts for anything a person can think of in under 60 seconds. To start, members can tokenize their business, products, ideas, & any other asset into verified currencies & NFTs on the blockchain.
You can find more information about OSIS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

OSIS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OSIS (OSIS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OSIS on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OSIS or access MEXC OSIS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OSIS to gain higher income. Trade OSIS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOSIS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
