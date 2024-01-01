mexc
In the past, governance tokens in blockchain games have often relied solely on the value of the game content, resulting in many tokens being unable to maintain long-term stability and leading to price collapses. OSHI aims to build upon game content designed for long-term operation, while also aligning its utility (token use cases) and underlying value on high-value game IPs known for their sustainability. The aim is to achieve long-term stability of its value. There are also plans in place to design an ecosystem that allows the token economy to span across multiple types of content in the future. The name ""OSHI"" was chosen to reflect the desire for users (fans) to enjoy the game in the long term and engage in “Oshi Katsu” (supporting their favorite characters) via the tokens with peace of mind.
You can find more information about OSHI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

OSHI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OSHI (OSHI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OSHI on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OSHI or access MEXC OSHI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OSHI to gain higher income. Trade OSHI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOSHI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOSHI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
