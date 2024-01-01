mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

ORLA | ORLA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

ORLA Quick Project Information

Ordi Launch's goal is to position Inscriptions as the most impactful and accessible assets in the digital realm, fostering a more inclusive and balanced marketplace.$ORLA token is the native currency that powers the Ordi Launch ecosystem. It activates and supports tailored platform utilities for all users.
You can find more information about ORLA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ORLA Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ORLA (ORLA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ORLA on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ORLA or access MEXC ORLA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ORLA to gain higher income. Trade ORLA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenORLA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenORLA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
ORLA Price CalculatorHow to buy ORLA

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM