ORLA | ORLA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ORLA Quick Project Information
Ordi Launch's goal is to position Inscriptions as the most impactful and accessible assets in the digital realm, fostering a more inclusive and balanced marketplace.$ORLA token is the native currency that powers the Ordi Launch ecosystem. It activates and supports tailored platform utilities for all users.You can find more information about ORLA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ORLA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ORLA (ORLA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ORLA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ORLA or access MEXC ORLA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ORLA to gain higher income. Trade ORLA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenORLA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenORLA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000