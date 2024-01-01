You can find more information about ORCA INU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Forging a Path in Memecoin Innovation, Sustainable Energy Initiatives, and Blockchain-Enhanced Ocean Conservation. ORCA INU stands out as a cryptocurrency designed to thrive on energy-efficient blockchain networks. It achieves this through the implementation of Proof-of-Stake (POS) consensus algorithms, which not only keep transaction costs low but also play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions. This forward-thinking approach is our contribution to creating a greener, more sustainable online world.