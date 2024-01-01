ORBK | ORBK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ORBK Quick Project Information
Welcome to Ordibank, a groundbreaking protocol built on Bitcoin L1 that leverages the logic of Compound Finance in an off-chain balance state processing environment. Heralding the BTCFI ecosystem as the first of its kind Borrowing & Lending Protocol on native Bitcoin.You can find more information about ORBK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ORBK Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenORBK
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenORBK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000