OPP | OPP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OPP Quick Project Information
OPP project will go one step further into the digital world and open a new financial era by using NFT that can prove ownership of various digital contents. In addition, with the development of an SNS platform that enables economic activities in a user-participatory manner, the OPP project will create a new communication system that can publicly verify the ownership of various digital contents such as original YouTube videos as well as text and images, degrees, licenses, and steganography.You can find more information about OPP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OPP Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenOPP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOPP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000