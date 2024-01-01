You can find more information about OPP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

OPP project will go one step further into the digital world and open a new financial era by using NFT that can prove ownership of various digital contents. In addition, with the development of an SNS platform that enables economic activities in a user-participatory manner, the OPP project will create a new communication system that can publicly verify the ownership of various digital contents such as original YouTube videos as well as text and images, degrees, licenses, and steganography.