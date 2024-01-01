ONEFINITY | ONEFINITY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ONEFINITY Quick Project Information
OneFinity is an EVM-compatible Sovereign Shard: Interchain Innovation, Limitless Expansion, Infinite Scale. Amplify Ethereum’s potential through OneFinity, achieving innovation to the power of X.You can find more information about ONEFINITY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ONEFINITY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ONEFINITY (ONEFINITY) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ONEFINITY
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ONEFINITY or access MEXC ONEFINITY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ONEFINITY to gain higher income. Trade ONEFINITY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenONEFINITY
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenONEFINITY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply26,500,000