OMC Quick Project Information
What is omchain?
omchain is an EVM compliant PoA blockchain that uses IBFT2 consensus algorithm. The block interval of omchain is 2 seconds and the block gas limit is 50 million. omchain provides the infrastructure for business level needs.
## What is omchain’s native asset? (OMC)
omchain’s gas token is named OMC and bridged to ETH/BSC/AVAX networks as ERC-20/BEP-20/ARC-20 tokens.
## How is OMC used?
OMC is used for paying transaction fees on the omchain. omchain have the following features;
* EVM Compatibility: Proven security, established tech stack, tools, standards and enterprise adoption
* Scalability: Always low transaction fees and side chain integrations enable highly scalable blockchain infrastructure for enterprise grade needs.
* Security: Audited, open-source software and consensus mechanisms enable secure infrastructure
* User Experience: Immediate transaction finality allows real life applications to be integrated with blockchain
* Developer Support: Not just the infrastructure but necessary tools required by the blockchain is also provided, such as mobile wallet and blockchain bridge.
Interactions with the omchain is done with OMC just like how any other gas token works.
