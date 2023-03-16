mexc
Athena Returns Olea Quick Project Information

OLEA continues to expand its use value, increasing its intrinsic value. It aims to be used for the development of the information protection industry by maintaining the asset value and for the protection of personal information of the people who should be protected, and furthermore, to be used for the public interest of people who don't know well about information.
You can find more information about Athena Returns Olea history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

Olea Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Athena Returns Olea (Olea ) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Olea on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Athena Returns Olea or access MEXC Olea and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Athena Returns Olea to gain higher income. Trade Olea futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOLEA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOLEA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2023-03-16
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply900,000,000
