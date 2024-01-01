OpenLeverage | OLE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OpenLeverage Quick Project Information
OpenLeverage is a permissionless lending margin trading protocol that enables traders or other applications to long or short on any trading pair on DEXs efficiently and securely.You can find more information about OpenLeverage history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OLE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OpenLeverage (OLE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OLE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OpenLeverage or access MEXC OLE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OpenLeverage to gain higher income. Trade OLE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOLE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOLE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000