OKLP | OKLP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OKLP Quick Project Information
Patented real money eSports tournament platform for PC and mobile online video games.
Win cash/crypto playing in leaderboard tournaments, by challenging other players in PvP matches or by entering in single/double elimination bracket tournaments.
At OkLetsPlay’s core is a robust out-of-game peer wagering module patent portfolio that allows players to seamlessly find opponents, set-up matches, enter tournaments, launch into game and collect winnings in a fully automated way.
OkLetsPlay has optimized the player and game developer experience for real money video game matches and tournaments.
OkLetsPlay is an official partner of Riva Technology & Entertainment (RTE.com.au) and Galaxy Racer Esports (galaxyracer.gg) which has a community of 300m+ video game enthusiasts.You can find more information about OKLP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenOKLP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOKLP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply999,999,999