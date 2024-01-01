SOLOK | OK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SOLOK Quick Project Information
Welcome to the world of #SolOK, an innovative project on the Solana blockchain that uniquely combines the vitality of kangaroos with the potential of cryptocurrency, aiming to fill everyone's digital pouches with future hopes and wealth.You can find more information about SOLOK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold SOLOK (OK) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OK
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy SOLOK or access MEXC OK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on SOLOK to gain higher income. Trade OK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000