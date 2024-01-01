Oggy Inu | OGGYBSC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Oggy Inu Quick Project Information
OGGYINU - newest and most exciting memecoin! With a community-driven approach and a burning passion for memes, we believe Oggy Inu is the next big thing in the meme market. Join us on this journey to revolutionize the world of memecoins and let's go to the moon together!You can find more information about Oggy Inu history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OGGYBSC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Oggy Inu (OGGYBSC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OGGYBSC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Oggy Inu or access MEXC OGGYBSC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Oggy Inu to gain higher income. Trade OGGYBSC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOGGYBSC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOGGYBSC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,000,000,000,000,000