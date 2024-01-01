OCHER | OCHER Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OCHER Quick Project Information
Ocher is an Amazing Our Gateway to Digital Prosperity.You can find more information about OCHER history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OCHER Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OCHER (OCHER) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OCHER
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OCHER or access MEXC OCHER and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OCHER to gain higher income. Trade OCHER futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOCHER
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOCHER
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply999,999,999