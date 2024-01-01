OCH | OCH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OCH Quick Project Information
Orchai is a low-code DeFi platform providing multiple protocols and features powered by AI. With a diversified ecosystem of different products, Orchai aims at 2 ultimate goals: Improving the management & investing strategy (With the low-code DeFi features powered by AI) and Optimise asset flow (With the 2 protocols: Liquid Stacking & Money Market). The power of Orchai lies in the Cross-chain feature and AI assistance, unleashing the potential of DeFi with AI algorithms.You can find more information about OCH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OCH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OCH (OCH) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OCH
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OCH or access MEXC OCH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OCH to gain higher income. Trade OCH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOCH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOCH
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000