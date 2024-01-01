mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

OCH | OCH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

OCH Quick Project Information

Orchai is a low-code DeFi platform providing multiple protocols and features powered by AI. With a diversified ecosystem of different products, Orchai aims at 2 ultimate goals: Improving the management & investing strategy (With the low-code DeFi features powered by AI) and Optimise asset flow (With the 2 protocols: Liquid Stacking & Money Market). The power of Orchai lies in the Cross-chain feature and AI assistance, unleashing the potential of DeFi with AI algorithms.
You can find more information about OCH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

OCH Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OCH (OCH) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OCH on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OCH or access MEXC OCH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OCH to gain higher income. Trade OCH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOCH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOCH
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000
OCH Price CalculatorHow to buy OCH

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM