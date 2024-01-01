You can find more information about OCH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Orchai is a low-code DeFi platform providing multiple protocols and features powered by AI. With a diversified ecosystem of different products, Orchai aims at 2 ultimate goals: Improving the management & investing strategy (With the low-code DeFi features powered by AI) and Optimise asset flow (With the 2 protocols: Liquid Stacking & Money Market). The power of Orchai lies in the Cross-chain feature and AI assistance, unleashing the potential of DeFi with AI algorithms.