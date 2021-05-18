Occam.Fi | OCC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Occam.Fi Quick Project Information
Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools, Occam.fi is the first and most significant addition to Cardano's rapidly expanding DeFi landscape.You can find more information about Occam.Fi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OCC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenOCC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOCC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-05-18
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000