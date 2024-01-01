mexc
Oasys Token Quick Project Information

Oasys blockchain is an EVM-compatible public blockchain optimized for gaming, with partnership of famous gaming studios including Square Enix, NetMarble. OAS is the native token of Oasys blockchain.
You can find more information about Oasys Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

OAS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Oasys Token (OAS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OAS on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Oasys Token or access MEXC OAS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Oasys Token to gain higher income. Trade OAS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOAS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOAS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
