O3 Swap, a proprietary cross-chain aggregation protocol, was designed to achieve more efficient trading pathways using 2 solutions. The first solution is Liquidity Aggregation - aggregating the liquidity source across leading Decentralized Exchanges(DEXs) from mainstream blockchains. Another part is Cross-Chain Exchange - implementing cross-chain protocols that allow DeFi users to freely exchange cross-chain assets with one click within their own wallet.