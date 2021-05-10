mexc
O3 Swap Quick Project Information

O3 Swap, a proprietary cross-chain aggregation protocol, was designed to achieve more efficient trading pathways using 2 solutions. The first solution is Liquidity Aggregation - aggregating the liquidity source across leading Decentralized Exchanges(DEXs) from mainstream blockchains. Another part is Cross-Chain Exchange - implementing cross-chain protocols that allow DeFi users to freely exchange cross-chain assets with one click within their own wallet.
English name of the tokenO3
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenO3
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-05-10
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
