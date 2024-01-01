mexc
NETZERO is a social platform which deals with all types of sports,culture, art and their distribution in daily life. Individuals can improve the quality of their lives through NETZERO. It is not only an ecosystem for operation of virtual asset but also is a unique culture-contents metaverse. Once you become a member of NETZERO, you can create the values from all activities in normal daily life within the social space. Further, you'll see a unique culture contents social platform you've never experienced before in the online world in which 'Untact' is becoming the basic. This NETZERO's unique service has been built safe and clear based on the blockchain technology. This is a metaverse platform in which various values can be put into NFT and be distributed.
English name of the tokenNZERO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNZERO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
