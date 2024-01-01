You can find more information about NXD Next history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

NXDT is the currency used in Nexus Derby, a blockchain game where players earn money by breeding and crossbreeding horses to win races. The player becomes the owner of a racehorse. The player can earn rewards by breeding horses and having them compete in races. Horses have a variety of stats, which can be inherited through crossbreeding. It is up to you whether you want to master the art of breeding the best racehorses or become a breeder of superior horses.