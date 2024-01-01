NXD Next | NXDT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NXD Next Quick Project Information
NXDT is the currency used in Nexus Derby, a blockchain game where players earn money by breeding and crossbreeding horses to win races.
The player becomes the owner of a racehorse.
The player can earn rewards by breeding horses and having them compete in races.
Horses have a variety of stats, which can be inherited through crossbreeding.
Horses have a variety of stats, which can be inherited through crossbreeding.
NXDT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NXD Next (NXDT)
English name of the tokenNXDT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNXDT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000