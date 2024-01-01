You can find more information about Nuson Chain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Nuson Chain is an innovative solution to bring programmability and interoperability to Nuson Chain. Nuson Chain relies on a system of PoA consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality.