NEOPIN is a one-stop, non-custodial CeDeFi protocol for the secure use of crypto with regulatory frameworks while leveraging the benefits of both CeFi and DeFi. NEOPIN offers a range of DeFi services, including staking, swap and yield farming in various cryptocurrencies. In addition, NEOPIN is constantly working on innovative ideas that will allow users to use their assets in a variety of ways, including X2E (P2E, S2E, M2E) and NFT services. Ultimately, based on the stable security protocols and regulated environment, NEOPIN aims to become an open blockchain platform that bridges traditional finance and DeFi protocols for all users.