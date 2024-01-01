NHT | NHT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NHT Quick Project Information
$NHT is an ERC-20 token that will serve as a pathway between Neighbourhoods tools and services and crypto market liquidity. $NHT are used to access tools created by the Neighbourhoods team and developers who contribute to the NH marketplace. These tools make it easy to create scalable, social apps on web 3.0.You can find more information about NHT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NHT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NHT (NHT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NHT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NHT or access MEXC NHT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NHT to gain higher income. Trade NHT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNHT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNHT
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply30,000,000,000