NFTY | NFTY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NFTY Quick Project Information
NFTY is a cross-chain Web3 authentication layer used for subscription services, loyalty incentives, and access management. NFTY provides verifiable ownership for digital assets, and $NFTY holders benefit as owners of the ecosystem currency that makes NFTs, and other digital assets, useful by automating their use as provable keys to access metaverses, gated content, experiences, communities, and much more.You can find more information about NFTY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NFTY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NFTY (NFTY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NFTY
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NFTY or access MEXC NFTY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NFTY to gain higher income. Trade NFTY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNFTY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNFTY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,456,240,353