NFTY is a cross-chain Web3 authentication layer used for subscription services, loyalty incentives, and access management. NFTY provides verifiable ownership for digital assets, and $NFTY holders benefit as owners of the ecosystem currency that makes NFTs, and other digital assets, useful by automating their use as provable keys to access metaverses, gated content, experiences, communities, and much more.