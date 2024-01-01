NEX | NEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NEX Quick Project Information
Nexus Chain is a next-generation, Ethereum-compatible blockchain designed to offer low, constant gas fees and high throughput, ensuring efficiency and scalability for a wide range of applications.You can find more information about NEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NEX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NEX (NEX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NEX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NEX or access MEXC NEX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NEX to gain higher income. Trade NEX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNEX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenNEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000