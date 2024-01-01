mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

NEUROS | NEUROS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

NEUROS Quick Project Information

Shockwaves is the first game of a new generation integrating AI and blockchain in a sustainable way to create demand for the $NEUROS. $NEUROS is the token fueling Shockwaves, it can be used to open lootboxes and gain other advantages in an online 8V8 crypto FPS infused by music where AIs and players collide.
You can find more information about NEUROS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

NEUROS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NEUROS (NEUROS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NEUROS on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NEUROS or access MEXC NEUROS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NEUROS to gain higher income. Trade NEUROS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNEUROS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenNEUROS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply100,000,000
NEUROS Price CalculatorHow to buy NEUROS

Trade

/USDT
----
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM