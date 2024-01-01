You can find more information about NEUROS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Shockwaves is the first game of a new generation integrating AI and blockchain in a sustainable way to create demand for the $NEUROS. $NEUROS is the token fueling Shockwaves, it can be used to open lootboxes and gain other advantages in an online 8V8 crypto FPS infused by music where AIs and players collide.