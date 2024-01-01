Nerd Token | NERD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Nerd Token Quick Project Information
Nerd Bot is an all-in-one analytics platform allowing you to analyze tokens and follow smart money while enabling DEX trade and portfolio management.You can find more information about Nerd Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NERD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Nerd Token (NERD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NERD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Nerd Token or access MEXC NERD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Nerd Token to gain higher income. Trade NERD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNERD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNERD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000