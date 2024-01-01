You can find more information about The Nemesis history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

NEMS is the Ethereum payment token that powers The Nemesis, the open-world Metaverse available via desktop and mobile, where players can earn according to the time spent playing thanks to a Play-and-Earn model, and Creators can build virtual worlds and gaming experiences in VR/AR. The NEMS token allows the cash out of COINS earned in-game and the purchase of Lands, NFTs and other assets, included in The Nemesis ecosystem.