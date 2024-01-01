NCAT | NCAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NCAT Quick Project Information
Nyan Cat (NCAT) transforms a popular meme into a vibrant digital asset on the Solana blockchain. Dive into NCAT's engaging, community-centric economy where meme magic meets blockchain innovation.You can find more information about NCAT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NCAT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NCAT (NCAT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NCAT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NCAT or access MEXC NCAT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NCAT to gain higher income. Trade NCAT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNCAT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,999,999,999