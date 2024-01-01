NBT | NBT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NBT Quick Project Information
NanoByte is a cryptocurrency (crypto) project with a bold vision to drive the adoption of crypto and make crypto mainstream & legitimate, with Indonesia as our first market.You can find more information about NBT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NBT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NBT (NBT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NBT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NBT or access MEXC NBT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NBT to gain higher income. Trade NBT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNBT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNBT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000