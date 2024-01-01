You can find more information about NAOS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

NAOS Finance provides convenience for DeFi lenders and small and medium-sized enterprise borrowers, allowing both parties to interact without permission on the blockchain, enabling loan issuance and financing. NAOS Financial Company provides lenders with a stable and recurring revenue stream while also integrating on-chain and off-chain. The goal is to fully automate real-world assets and make them part of the end-to-end lending process through NAOS Finance.