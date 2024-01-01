MYRIA | MYRIA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Myria is a Layer2 blockchain scaling solution for Ethereum utilizing ZK rollup technology, offering its users instantaneous transactions, high throughput of up to 9,000+ tps, zero gas fees, and free NFT minting.You can find more information about MYRIA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenMYRIA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMYRIA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000