MarteXcoin | MXT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MarteXcoin Quick Project Information
MixTrust is a decentralized one-stop service platform that focuses on the Web3 and DeFi. The platform is built on artificial intelligence technology and integrates modules such as digital identity, Web3 social, and AI financial services. It supports cross-chain asset synthesis on mainstream public chains such as Ethereum and Arbitrum.You can find more information about MarteXcoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MXT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MarteXcoin (MXT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MXT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MarteXcoin or access MEXC MXT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MarteXcoin to gain higher income. Trade MXT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMXT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMXT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000