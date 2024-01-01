MXM | MXM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MXM Quick Project Information
Welcome to MixMob: A game universe on remix culture. Elevate your experience from epic robot racing battles to MMO glory, driven by a dynamic economy featuring MixBots, the MXM token, and MXM League. Begin with MixMob: Racer 1, the world's first crypto card racing game featuring a unique art style and incredible digital collectibles, all linked by the MXM token.You can find more information about MXM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MXM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MXM (MXM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MXM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MXM or access MEXC MXM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MXM to gain higher income. Trade MXM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMXM
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMXM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000