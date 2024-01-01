You can find more information about MXM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Welcome to MixMob: A game universe on remix culture. Elevate your experience from epic robot racing battles to MMO glory, driven by a dynamic economy featuring MixBots, the MXM token, and MXM League. Begin with MixMob: Racer 1, the world's first crypto card racing game featuring a unique art style and incredible digital collectibles, all linked by the MXM token.