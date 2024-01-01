You can find more information about MetaWorld history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The MWCC platform is a new social metaverse-type shopping ecosystem built with buyers, influencers, and commerce. The MWCC platform began by providing Token for use in various social fields and providing a platform for use online. This is also an accurate way to make use transparent and apply it directly to real life. This Token is for transparency purposes, and the goal of the MWCC platform is to become a more scalable metaverse shopping ecosystem.