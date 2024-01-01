MetaWorld | MWCC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MetaWorld Quick Project Information
The MWCC platform is a new social metaverse-type shopping ecosystem built with buyers, influencers, and commerce. The MWCC platform began by providing Token for use in various social fields and providing a platform for use online. This is also an accurate way to make use transparent and apply it directly to real life. This Token is for transparency purposes, and the goal of the MWCC platform is to become a more scalable metaverse shopping ecosystem.You can find more information about MetaWorld history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MWCC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MetaWorld (MWCC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MWCC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MetaWorld or access MEXC MWCC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MetaWorld to gain higher income. Trade MWCC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMWCC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMWCC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000