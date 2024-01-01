MULTIAI | MULTIAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MULTIAI Quick Project Information
Multi AI is a platform for open-source products built using artificial intelligence technology. The project aims to bring people all over the world together with AI services to create a strong bond using the Web 3.0 platform.You can find more information about MULTIAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MULTIAI Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMULTIAI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMULTIAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000