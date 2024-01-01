Metarix | MTRX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Metarix Quick Project Information
METARIX is a decentralized metaverse built on its own layer 2 solution blockchain. It is filled with an ecosystem of P2E gaming, functional NFTs, web3 commerce, business endeavors, virtual real estate, concerts, live venues, content creation services & more.You can find more information about Metarix history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MTRX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMTRX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMTRX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,050,000,000