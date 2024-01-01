Mars Token | MRST Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Mars Token Quick Project Information
The Mars is creating a global metaverse game platform based on the theme of the red planet. Players can enjoy almost every activity inside the Colony of Mars, such as owning real estate, playing sports, and interacting with others. Initial supply of 5 billion Mars Tokens (MRST) will be issued on Polygon Chain, Ethereum’s Layer 2 platform, and maximum 1 billion in the first year within the metaverse platform.You can find more information about Mars Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MRST Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMRST
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMRST
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply376,548,440