The Mars is creating a global metaverse game platform based on the theme of the red planet. Players can enjoy almost every activity inside the Colony of Mars, such as owning real estate, playing sports, and interacting with others. Initial supply of 5 billion Mars Tokens (MRST) will be issued on Polygon Chain, Ethereum’s Layer 2 platform, and maximum 1 billion in the first year within the metaverse platform.