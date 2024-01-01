MRPT | MRPT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MRPT Quick Project Information
The freelance industry is evolving, and Marpto is at the forefront of the revolution.With our decentralised approach, we're connecting buyer and seller, leveraging the power of blockchain technology.You can find more information about MRPT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MRPT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MRPT (MRPT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MRPT
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MRPT or access MEXC MRPT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MRPT to gain higher income. Trade MRPT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMRPT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMRPT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply900,000,000