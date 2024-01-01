MoonDAO | MOONEY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MoonDAO Quick Project Information
MoonDAO's mission is to decentralize access to space.
MoonDAO represents a decentralized, international, inclusive, and transparent approach to space exploration. As part of MoonDAOs mission, we will send MoonDAO members to space and beyond, as well as fund space research and further humanities exploration of the unknown!
Our governance token, MOONEY, is used for decentralized community governance and gives its owners voting rights in directing the decisions made by MoonDAO. There is a fixed supply of MOONEY.You can find more information about MoonDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MOONEY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MoonDAO (MOONEY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MOONEY
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MoonDAO or access MEXC MOONEY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MoonDAO to gain higher income. Trade MOONEY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMOONEY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMOONEY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,609,583,580