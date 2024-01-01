MockJUP | MOCKJUP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MockJUP Quick Project Information
mockJUP is a test token launched by Dex trading platform Jupiter.You can find more information about MockJUP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MOCKJUP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MockJUP (MOCKJUP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MOCKJUP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MockJUP or access MEXC MOCKJUP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MockJUP to gain higher income. Trade MOCKJUP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMOCKJUP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMOCKJUP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply