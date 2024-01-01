Magnavox Odyssey | MOBRC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Magnavox Odyssey Quick Project Information
Magnavox Odyssey is committed to building a top blockchain gaming platform and establishing a web3 gaming portal for billions of people. Utilizing their advanced blockMO architecture, they offer highly responsive on-chain gaming interactions, maintaining efficient application connectivity even in environments with low computing power.You can find more information about Magnavox Odyssey history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MOBRC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Magnavox Odyssey (MOBRC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MOBRC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Magnavox Odyssey or access MEXC MOBRC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Magnavox Odyssey to gain higher income. Trade MOBRC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMOBRC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMOBRC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000