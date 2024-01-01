Mineral | MNR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Mineral Quick Project Information
Mineral Token aims to personalize users' game data obtained through gameplay into a blockchain. Through this, it helps to trade data freely between users and users, and furthermore, it can trade items between different games.You can find more information about Mineral history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MNR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Mineral (MNR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MNR
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Mineral or access MEXC MNR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Mineral to gain higher income. Trade MNR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMNR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMNR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000