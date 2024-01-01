MNGL | MNGL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MNGL Quick Project Information
Entangle is the first customizable messaging Infrastructure designed to unify web3 and optimize ecosystem liquidity. Entangle provides builders and dApps authenticated, customizable and interoperable data secured on the blockchain with full security configurability.You can find more information about MNGL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MNGL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MNGL (MNGL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MNGL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MNGL or access MEXC MNGL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MNGL to gain higher income. Trade MNGL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMNGL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMNGL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000