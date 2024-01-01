mexc
Mummy Finance Quick Project Information

Mummy Finance is a swap and perpetual DEX that offers a variety of trading options and high liquidity for a wide range of blue-chip crypto assets and stablecoins. We aim to become the main solution for all traders who want to keep control of their capital and enjoy the best trading experience on Fantom.
You can find more information about Mummy Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

Mmy Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Mummy Finance (Mmy) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Mmy on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Mummy Finance or access MEXC Mmy and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Mummy Finance to gain higher income. Trade Mmy futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMMY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMMY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000
