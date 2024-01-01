MarkmarkGo | MMG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MarkmarkGo Quick Project Information
MarkmarkGo is an NFT horse racing game developed on the BNB Chain. It offers players the opportunity to race and collect unique NFT horses, integrating blockchain technology and Play to Earn models. The game emphasizes speed, cost efficiency, and scalability, aiming to deliver an exceptional gaming experience.
MMG Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMMG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMMG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply