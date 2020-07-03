mexc
Enzyme,Melon Protocol Quick Project Information

Enzyme, formerly known as Melon Protocol, is an on-chain asset manager which allows users to deploy crypto-trading strategies via vaults. MLN is the native token of the platform and is indirectly paid as gas fees by Enzyme users in a buyback-and-burn token model.
You can find more information about Enzyme,Melon Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MLN Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Enzyme,Melon Protocol (MLN) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MLN on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Enzyme,Melon Protocol or access MEXC MLN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Enzyme,Melon Protocol to gain higher income. Trade MLN futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMLN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMLN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-07-03
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,069,781
