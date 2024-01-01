Mintlayer | ML Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Mintlayer Quick Project Information
Mintlayer is a protocol focused on developing a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem that leverages the Bitcoin and Lightning Network.You can find more information about Mintlayer history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ML Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenML
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenML
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply400,000,000